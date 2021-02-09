Olayinka Bags 10th Goal Of Season In Slavia Prague Away League Draw

Peter Olayinka was on target for Slavia Prague who held home team Pribram to a 3-3 away draw in the Czech Republic top flight on Sunday.

It was Olayinka’s sixth goal in 15 league appearances for Slavia Prague this season.

It took his tally in the current campaign to 10 in all competitions.

Also, the 25-year-old has now scored four goals in his last five games.

Olayinka who was in the starting eleven, scored in the 25th minute to draw his side level after they went behind on 21 minutes.

He was later replaced on the stroke of 90 minutes of the encounter.

The draw saw Slavia Prague take their points tally to 48 and are 10 points ahead of second place Sparta Prague.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…