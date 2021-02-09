Premier League Referee Dean’s Family Receives Death Threat

Top Premier League referee Mike Dean has notified police after his family received a number of threats, including death threats, and abusive messages, BBC Sport reports.

Dean has received criticism for sending off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek last Tuesday and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek on Saturday.

Bednarek’s dismissal was overturned on appeal, while Soucek’s red card was rescinded on Monday.

Referees chief Mike Riley has called the abuse “totally unacceptable”.

Merseyside Police have said they are “investigating allegations of malicious communications” following a report on Monday relating to social media accounts and enquiries are ongoing.

As one of the most high-profile officials in the game, Dean is used to criticism but feels a line has been crossed by involving his family.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited managing director Riley said: “Threats and abuse of…