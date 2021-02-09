Rodgers To Unleash Ndidi For Brighton Clash

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will be in the starting line up as the Foxes face Brighton in Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash.

The Nigerian international has missed Leicester’s last three games with a hamstring injury. The last time he featured for the Foxes was against Everton, where he was substituted in the 42nd minutes.

However, Rodgers has confirmed that Ndidi will be back against Brighton on Wednesday.

“Wilf will be back for Wednesday,” manager Brendan Rodgers said after Sunday’s draw with Wolves.

“We were thinking about this game but we just felt we didn’t want to risk him. He’s had a couple of really good days of training and he should be fit and ready for Wednesday.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

