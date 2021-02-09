Suarez Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Record

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has broken a goalscoring record set by Cristiano Ronaldo as his fine form for Atletico Madrid continues.

Suarez left Barcelona for Atletico in September after he was told he was not part of new boss Ronald Koeman’s plans.

The move attracted plenty of criticism, even from Barcelona captain and close friend Lionel Messi, given Suarez’s importance to the side.

And despite recently turning 34, Suarez has gone from strength to strength with Diego Simeone’s men.

Suarez is La Liga’s top scorer with 16 goals from 17 games so far, firing Atletico to the top of the table.

Also Read: Drogba’s Son Joins Serie D Club Folgore Caratese

His fine form has also seen him break a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid during the 2009/10 season following his move from Manchester United.

Suarez is now the first player to score 16 goals in his first 17 games for a new team in the Spanish top-flight in the 21st century.

Among those to criticise…