Germany coach Joachim Low insists he’s offered Bayern Munich superkid Jamal Musiala no selection guarantees. The former Chelsea and England youth midfielder has pledged his international future to Germany this week. Low said: “(Team manager) Oliver Bierhoff and I last met him in Munich, where we shared our thoughts with him. “However, no one can […]

