Ibrahimovic Ruled Out Of Man United Vs AC Milan Europa League Tie With Injury 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan’s first leg against former club Manchester United through injury.

Ibrahimovic was set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2018 when the two sides meet in the last 16 of the Europa League.

However, it has now been confirmed that Ibrahimovic will miss a reunion at Old Trafford due to a muscular injury.

The 39-year-old striker has been in terrific form for AC Milan this season, scoring 14 goals in 13 Serie A starts to help the Italian club challenge for the Serie A title.

Ibrahimovic went on record saying that his “biggest regret” was not joining United in his peak years, despite scoring 29 goals in 53 matches during his two-year stay in Manchester.

“I feel sorry for the fans – if they’d seen me younger, they’d have seen a different lion,” he told the club’s website

“For the Premier League, it would have been dangerous, as I would have eaten them for breakfast; instead, I took them for lunch. But I came:…