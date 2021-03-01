Ikpeba Upbeat About Golden Eaglets Chances

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba says the Golden Eaglets will be the team to beat at the U-17 Africa Nations Cup in Morocco.

Ikpeba stated this during the Monday Football programme on Supersports, where he also warned that most African countries have come of age when it comes to age-grade football.

Recall that Nigeria has been pitted alongside Congo, Tanzania, and Algeria in Group B.

However, the former Africa Footballer of the Year recipient appealed to the technical crew to allow the players to express their God-giving talent.

“Yes, we should forget about history if we are looking at history. But the truth of the matter is that the Golden Eaglets are the team to beat at the Africa U-17 Nations Cup. You can count out Congo, Egypt, and Ivory Coast.

“Mind you, these days we are not a dominant factor any longer compared to the 80s and 90s we are a force to reckon in Africa and the world. African countries are now catching up with Nigeria.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

