Super Eagles Can Handle Pressure Playing In Lagos

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju is confident the Super Eagles will not be under pressure playing in Lagos.

The Eagles are scheduled to play their last 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium later this month.

The match against Lesotho comes up three days after the game against Benin Republic in Porto Novo.

Lagos last hosted a competitive game with the team 20 years ago, when they beat Zambia 1-0 in a 2002 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on January 13, 2001, at the National Stadium.

And commenting on the decision to have the game played in Lagos, Adepoju said: “ Football is coming back home, irrespective of how difficult Lagos fans are. I’m sure the players can take and cope with the pressure of playing in Lagos.

“They have experienced such pressure in their careers at club level,” He told brila.net.

The Eagles top Group L on eight points and are closely followed by Benin Republic.

