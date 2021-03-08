After Accepting Pogba’s Challenge, Burna Boy Displays Jugging Skills

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has accepted Man United star, Paul Pogba’s Pepsi Global Challenge.

Recall that the French international in a video challenged the singer to join the challenge as he is patiently waiting for his video as both of them were featured in the new Pepsi advertisement alongside plays like Leo Messi and Raheem Sterling.

[email protected] ! Gimme a couple of hours lol” Burna in his hilarious response to the midfielder of his darling club pleaded with Pogba to give him a couple of hours, “Incoming bro @ [email protected] ! Gimme a couple of hours lol”

However, on Saturday evening, the Afrobeat musician via his official twitter handle posted a video of himself where he was juggling with the ball even though it was below the standard.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your…