Balogun, Win Scottish Premiership Title With Rangers

Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions with Rangers, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers were confirmed champions of this season’s campaign after Celtic drew 0-0 at Dundee United.

The last time Rangers won the Scottish top-flight was in 2011.

They have now clinched their 55th league title, the most by any club in the world.

Steven Gerrard’s side, who beat St Mirren 3-0 on Saturday, have a 20-point lead over Celtic with six games remaining.

It is Gerrard’s first trophy as a manager in his third season at Ibrox, and ends Celtic’s bid for an unprecedented 10th successive crown.

It is the earliest Scottish title win in chronological terms.

Rangers have dropped just eight points in an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign so far, with their victory on Saturday their 28th win in 32 matches.

They have scored 77 goals and conceded just nine…