How ‘Strange’ Injury Forced Me To Retire Early- Ex-Super Eagles Defender, Ejiofor Reveals

Former Super Eagles defender, Eric Ejiofor has revealed that he was forced to retire from football due to the continuous injury crisis he encountered that was caused by some fetish elements targeted at him.

Ejiofor, who was a dependable defender during his time with Enyimba in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and also was the only home-based player selected by late Amodu Shaibu at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, stated this during an interview with Brila.net.

He recounted how he finished training with his Greek club, Enosis Neon Paralimni without sustaining an injury and went straight to his locker room only to begin feeling pains in his knees.

Ejiofor stated that all attempts to surgically correct the problem proved abortive as he was left to hang his boot.

‘It was like any other day, we had just finished training, everybody packed their stuffs and we kept them in the locker room. It was the eve of a league game.

‘At this point, I wasn’t thinking of retirement…