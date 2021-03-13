Leverkusen Lead Arsenal In Transfer Chase For PSG’s Draxler

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen lead Arsenal in the transfer race to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler, according to reports.

Draxler, 27, is out of contract in the summer and will therefore become a free agent at the end of the season.

And Todofichajes state Leverkusen are the likeliest to land the German because he wants to return to his homeland.

He came through the youth ranks at Schalke to make his first-team debut aged 17 then had a spell at Wolfsburg before joining PSG in 2017, winning three Ligue 1 titles.

The 56-cap Germany international also has seven goals for Die Mannschaft and lifted the World Cup in 2014 under Joachim Low.

Draxler also has reservations about making the switch to Arsenal.

He would be concerned about how much playing time he would get under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

The Gunners have youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in form, Martin…