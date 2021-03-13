Troost-Ekong: Watford Will Keep Pushing For Promotion

William Troost-Ekong says there is a real hunger to keep churning out the clean sheets and provide the best possible platform on which to mount an automatic promotion push.

The second-place Hornets have racked up 17 Championship clean sheets and boast the best defence in England in terms of goals conceded per game. With 11 games to play, the Hornets’ shut-out record is three shy of the 20 they kept in the 1994/95 season and eight short of the whopping 25 they recorded in the title-winning campaign of 1968/69.

“We’ve created that mentality this year,” Troost-Ekong. told the club website.

“Every time the ball goes out of play we are reminding ourselves to keep a clean sheet. It’s an uplifting feeling to help the boys and take the pressure off the boys up front. It means we only need to score one to win the game if we defend like that.

“It’s not just the centre-backs, the full-backs and the goalkeeper, though. It’s a team effort. Everyone is doing some leg…