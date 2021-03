Okegbenro Hails Pinnick On FIFA Council Seat

The Chief Executive Officer of Peachtree Communications Limited, Gboyega Okegbenro, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, over his election into the Federation of International Football Association Council at the weekend.

The NFF boss was on Friday in Rabat, Morocco elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football. He attained the exalted seat after defeating his only rival, incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi, by 43 votes to 8 at the Congress staged at the Royal Ballroom of the Sofitel Hotel in Morocco’s administrative capital.

In a reaction, Okegbenro said this was a victory for all football-loving fans in Nigeria. He noted that Pinnick has shown other Nigerians that they can attain any level with hard work, perseverance and doggedness.

Okegbenro, a journalist of high repute and a sports marketing consultant, said he was elated because Pinnick gave his all and succeeded in the end.



