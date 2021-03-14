Redknapp Talks Up Iheanacho, Vardy Partnership

Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for the “unlikely” Leicester City strike partnership of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho following their impressive 5-0 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Vardy assisted Iheanacho for two of his goals at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are without the injured Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, but Vardy and Iheanacho caused the Blades plenty of problems.



“When we talk about Leicester, we talk about Barnes, Maddison, but they had everyting in this attack. Great football,”Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I love this little play by Youri Tielemans, he just opens up his body and reverses a ball into Ayoze Perez – that’s a James Maddison pass, if you like – and straight away you are in behind the defence. It is a lovely cross by Vardy.

“Iheanacho and Vardy together is an unlikely partnership but they have got 23 (goals) in 23 starts together, it is…