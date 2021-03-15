Lagos Sports Commission Hails Pinnick’s Election Into FIFA Council

The Lagos State Sports Commission has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on his election victory into the FIFA Council.

Recall that last week Friday, the former Delta Sports administrator defeated the incumbent, Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 in the election held in Rabat, Morocco, to become the third Nigerian to take a seat in the World Football’s highest decision-making organ, after late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu.

Reacting to his election in a statement issued at the weekend, Aiyepeku described Pinnick’s victory as well-deserved, stressing that the Nigerian Football administrator has paid his dues in African football.

“The Lagos State Sports Commission felicitates with Amaju Pinnick on his victory and we are very happy to celebrate him because this one is for the entire country. There is no doubt that he will not only be a good Ambassador of Africa in the FIFA Council, he will also make us proud in…