Real Madrid Must Get Haaland, Ronaldo

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema says he will be delighted if the team sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo next summer.

There have been reports in the last week that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid, which is something that Los Blancos’ No.9 did not shoot down.

Speaking ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League tie against Atalanta, the French striker, who scored two in a 2-1 win at home to Elche last weekend, intimated that he would have no problem with Haaland joining Real Madrid.

“I’m not going to talk about players who aren’t here,” Benzema said during Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“Every month we talk about people who are not here, about players who score a lot of goals…. He scores a lot of goals for his team.

“If one day he has the opportunity to come, let him come…”

“With Cristiano we have done a lot of things here. I don’t know how Cristiano is at Juve. He has always…