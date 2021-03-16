Veteran Nigerian Boxing Coach Mensah, Son Set To Organize Amateur Boxing Tournament

A new amateur boxing tournament, NEXT RATED YOUNG STARS, will take centre stage later this year.

NEXT RATED YOUNG STARS is the brainchild of veteran Nigerian boxing coach and 1972 Munich Olympic boxer, Joe Mensah, his son Jeffery Armah and Kelly Oyebola, brother to the late former Nigeria and British heavyweight boxer James Oyebola.

The tournament, which will run quarterly, plans to seek and reward great young talents in Lagos by providing the platform for them to showcase their skills, which could see them go on to represent Nigeria at major tournaments like the World Championships and the Olympics.

The objectives of NEXT RATED YOUNG STARS is to bring back the glory days of good amateur boxing tournaments for young boxers (Male and Female), to search and reward hidden new talents, giving them confidence to dream and believe in themselves.

To motivate and educate youths that through sports, they can learn values of honesty, integrity, sportsmanship to last them a life time,…