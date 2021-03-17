French Coach Lionel Soccoia Quits Kano Pillars

Emmanuel Lionel Soccoia has resigned his position as technical adviser of Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars, reports Completesports.com.

Soccoia spent five months with the five-time NPFL champions.

The French tactician penned a one-year contract with Pillars in October 2020.

The former Black Leopards of South Africa gaffer cited unfulfilled contractual obligations and interference in team selection as reasons for leaving the club.

He is also not happy with the failure of the club to help him secure a working visa in Nigeria as promised.

The Sai Masu Gida currently occupy fifth position on the NPFL table.

