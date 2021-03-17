Haye Predicts Knockout Win For Joshua Against Fury

Former heavyweight champion David Haye predicted that Anthony Joshua will knock out Tyson Fury ahead of their title bout.

The lucrative bout – which is being described as arguably the biggest of all time – moved a step closer to becoming reality earlier this week after Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that both men have “put pen to paper” on a two-fight deal.

And a venue and date is hoped to be confirmed within a month, with Saudi Arabia looking the most likely bet.

The undefeated Fury is the favourite to win the encounter with bookmakers.

But speaking to Sky Sports News, Haye stated his belief that Fury may be too complacent following his win against Deontay Wilder last year – and thinks Joshua could well claim a surprise victory in the early rounds.

“I think it’s the perfect time for Anthony Joshua,” Haye said.

“Tyson Fury is on such a high. The victory over Wilder made him…