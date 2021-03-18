Balogun Open To Germany Return; Admits Immediate Future Lies With Rangers

Nigeeia defender Leon Balogun is open to a return to Germany but insists his immediate future lies with Scottish side Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun started his career in Germany with stints at Mainz, Fortuna Dusseldorf , Hannover 96 and Werder Bremen.

The centre-back linked up with Rangers last summer after leaving Wigan Athletic and has become a key member of Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 31-year-old have the option to extend the one-year contract he signed with the Gers the and has expressed his desire to play in the Champions League with the club.



“I was born in Berlin and if I had the opportunity to play again at home or in Germany, it would be outstanding“, Balogun told German broadcaster Sport1.

“But with Rangers, we are looking at the Champions League first, that we could jump into if we successfully get through qualification.

“Who wants to miss that?

“When I stop playing…