Sierra Leonean Goalkeeper Sesay Sent To Prison Over Rape Charges

Sierra Leonean goalkeeper Alhaji Sesay has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and attempted rape following separate attacks against two women.

The Sierra Leonean, 22, who played for Bristol City, pleaded guilty for two counts of rape and attempted rape after the sentencing hearing on Wednesday at Bristol Crown Court.

A jury heard how he subjected a woman to a serious sexual assault in the female toilet of a nightclub in Bristol.



And, after being arrested and released under police investigation, he targeted a second woman in the female toilet of a nightclub in London.

After a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, a jury convicted him of attempted rape of the woman in Bristol, and the attempted rape and rape of the woman in London.

Seasy started his career at Sierra Leonean club Kallon FC, before moving to English side Bristol City in 2017, playing for their U23 team, before spending loan spells at Paulton…