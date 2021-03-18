Simon May Opt Out Of Super Eagles AFCON Qualifiers Due To Covid-19 Travel Ban

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses will miss Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho due to covid-19 travel restriction in France.

Simon, who was listed by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the make or mar games on March 27 and March 30 respectively has been told that he won’t be released by Ligue 1 club, Nantes

Recall that Simon was the hero when he scored the team’s second goal against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Sunday.

Nantes confirmed his absence via its official website on Wednesday: “Like several clubs in France, FC Nantes will not release their selected international players for matches outside of Europe during the next international break scheduled for the end of March,” Nantes said in a statement.

“In the absence of health guarantees in accordance with the requirements of the French government in force to date, FC Nantes will not be able to release its internationals outside the limits of European space.

“This decision, based…