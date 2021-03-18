Tuchel: Chelsea A Team To Be Feared In Champions League

Thomas Tuchel believes his new-look Chelsea boast the “edge and glue” to become genuine Champions League title contenders.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri struck as Chelsea dispatched 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 in Wednesday’s last-16 second-leg clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues dumped out LaLiga’s leaders 3-0 on aggregate to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2014, with Tuchel extending his unbeaten start at Chelsea to 13 matches.

Eagerly awaiting Friday’s last-eight draw, Tuchel insisted Chelsea must fear no one in the competition – and hailed his squad’s bristling spirit as crucial to their continued European chances.

“The most important is that we feel we deserve this,” said Tuchel.

“The most important is that we give the feedback for the guys what they did here in terms of quality and intensity.

“It’s most important you feel it and that no one has to convince you. You need to feel it.

“They play with a special bond and…