2021 AFOCN Qualifiers: Rohr’s Failure To Build A Solid Home-Based Team May Backfire

Former Nigerian midfielder, Garba Lawal has condemned the decision of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to ignore the advice of the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen in regards to watching matches of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in order to build a formidable home-based team.

Lawal stated this on the backdrop of reports that some foreign-based players may fail to honour the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodile of Lesotho due to the Covid-19 travel ban imposed by some European countries.

Speaking with Brilafm in an interview, Lawal faulted Rohr’s decision not to listen to Eguavoen’s call for him to monitor the NPFL in a bid to discover players that can be part of the Super Eagles in case of a situation like this.

Recall that Simon Moses was prevented by Nantes to attend the AFCON qualifiers and there reports that some key Super Eagles players may pull out from the games.

