Aribo Hungry For More Success After Scottish Title Win With Rangers

Joe Aribo is determined to win more laurels with Rangers after claimimg the Scottish Premiership title with the Gers this season, reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder, who linked up with Rangers from Charlton Athletic two years ago played a key role as Steven Gerrard’s side were crowned champions of Scotland for the 55th time in their history earlier this month.

It was Aribo’s first major silverware as a player and the Nigeria midfielder is looking forward to adding more to it.

Ask what being crowned as champions was like, Joe Aribo told Rangers TV: “Honestly it was surreal because we have put in so much and just to see the hard work, just seeing the finishing line, I mean that we saw it coming but when we finally actually got the group photo, it is just an amazing feeling, honestly.

“For me I have got like a taste of what it is like and I want more.

“I am, gaffer [Steven…