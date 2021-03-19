Olayinka On Target, Balogun Sent Off As Slavia Prague Eliminate Rangers

Peter Olayinka got on the score sheet as Slavia Prague inflicted Rangers’ first defeat at Ibrox in just over a year, with a 2-0 win to knock them out of the Europa League in Thursday’s second-leg round of 16 tie, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun and Rangers teammate Kemar Roofe were both sent off in the second half. Also in action for the newly crowned Scottish champions was Joe Aribo.

Slavia Prague advanced into the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate after being held to a 1-1 draw at home in the first-leg.

Olayinka broke the deadlock in the 14th minutes after heading in skipper Jan Boril’s cross.

With Rangers already down to 10 men Slavia Prague capitalized on their numerical advantage and doubled their lead on 74 minutes thanks to Nicolae Stanciu.

Also Read: CAF Okays 10,000 Fans To Watch Nigeria vs Lesotho Game

At the Estadio de la Ceramica in Spain, Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist in Villarreal’s 2-0 home win against Dynamo…