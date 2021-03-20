Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle Replaces Omeruo For Benin, Lesotho Games

Abia Warriors defender Adeleke Adekunle has been called up as replacement for Kenneth Omeruo in Nigeria’s squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Omeruo was stopped from the qualifiers by his Spanish Segunda Division wclub Leganes as a result of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach of the team Gernot Rohr has however moved swiftly by naming Adekunle as Omeruo’s replacement for the qualifiers.



“❗️❗️Adeleke Adekunle of @AbiaWarriors replaces @omeruo22

#soarsupereagles,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Adekunle now joined Enyimba’s John Noble and Anayo Iwuala as the three local based players in the squad.

Moses Simon and Sadiq Umar have also been stopped by their respective clubs from playing in the qualifiers.

By Adeboye Amosu

Complete Sports