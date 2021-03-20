Abramovich Explains Reasons For Ruthless Hiring And Firing Policy

Roman Abramovich has broken a long public silence about Chelsea’s policy of hiring and firing managers.

Under his reign Chelsea have had 15 managers in the 18 years since Abramovich took over in 2003.

With his huge investment on and off the pitch, Chelsea have won 16 major trophies since his £140million takeover.

Within two years of his arrival, they were champions of England for the first time in 50 years and, in 2012, they became the first London club to be crowned champions of Europe.

Reflecting on his time as owner at Stamford Bridge as he spoke to Forbes magazine in his first full-scale interview for nearly 15 years Abramovich said: “I think the trophies speak for themselves and show what we as a club have been able to achieve over these years, and it’s my goal for us to keep winning trophies going forward and build for the future.

“Chelsea has a very rich history, and I feel extremely…