Dosu Hails Rohr For Inviting Home-Based Players To Replace Foreign Based Hindered By Covid-19 Travel Ban

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says there is no better for the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to believe in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players if not now going by the withdrawal of the foreign base players from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The recent Covid-19 travel ban in Europe has affected the release of some key players to the Super Eagles camp due to fears of losing them for more than two weeks on quarantine.

Already, Kenneth Omeruo, Simone Moses, and Sadiq Umar have confirmed that won’t be released by their clubs for the crucial games slated for March 27 and 30 respectively.

Reacting to this development, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports that Rohr has done the right thing by inviting players from the domestic league as replacements for the foreign-based players.

He urged the players to take advantage of the rare opportunities extended to them if they are handed the shirt to face Benin…