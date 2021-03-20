Madrid Legend, Carlos: Salah Wouldn’t Go Close To Ramos

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos joked Mohamed Salah would not go anywhere close to where Sergio Ramos, when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In the first half of the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, a coming-together between the two players saw Salah suffer a serious shoulder injury and was substituted off.

Madrid went on to win 3-1 thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale and a solitary strike from Karim Benzema.

Liverpool fans have since held Ramos as public enemy number one on Merseyside, although the lack of fans at Anfield will ensure the Spanish captain has a much easier evening than he perhaps could have.

And after Friday’s quarter-finals draw which saw Liverpool pitched against Madrid, Carlos told the media:”Salah isn’t even going to get close to Sergio.

“It will be an…