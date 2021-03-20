Odegbami: The Many Parts Of Amaju Pinnick!

Let me join all Nigerians to congratulate Mr. Melvin Amaju Pinnick, the current President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for his amazing victory at last week’s elections for a seat on the exalted Executive Committee of FIFA.

To many Nigerians, it is a remarkable achievement because it runs against the tide of the state of Nigerian football over which he superintendents.

Many people wonder how he did it? Some question the significance of his new position in FIFA to Nigeria’s fortunes in football. How will he, now a global citizen representing the interest of Africa in FIFA, impact the domestic game in Nigeria and its development?

Despite all these unanswered questions hanging like fruits from a tree, Nigerians have been largely supportive of his success, wishing him well, and hoping with great expectation that he will influence Nigerian football from that height and impact its rapid development.

So, whilst we wait to witness the next stage in the evolution of…