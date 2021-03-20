Olayinka’s Slavia Prague To Face Arsenal, Chukwueze Gets Dinamo Zagreb Test In Quarter-Finals

Peter Olayinka’s Czech Republic side Slavia Prague will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Slavia Prague defeated Glasgow Rangers 3-1 on aggregate to book a date in the last-eight with the Gunners.

Olayinka scored the first goal in their 2-0 second leg win at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal’s teammates will keep a date with Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb eliminated Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Premier League giants Manchester United will come up against Spanish club Granada.

United could face Ajax or Roma in the last four, while for Arsenal a potential meeting with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal is on the cards.

Europa League quarter-finals

First legs: April 8 | Second legs: April 15

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs…