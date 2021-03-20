Only Players Playing Their Football In Top Leagues Should Play For Super Eagles- Oliseh

Ex-Super Eagles International and coach, Sunday Oliseh has said that only the best players playing their football in top A-leagues across the world should be invited to play for the Super Eagles.

Oliseh, who spoke to Channels Sports on Friday, expressed concerns that the criteria for invitation to play for the national team was nothing to write home about, nothing that a lot has changed since his time as player and coach of the team.

“The demands that we have; the qualification that you have before you can play for the Super Eagles; the bar has been reduced.

“We as a nation are now happy with mediocrity. We celebrate even third place in Africa. When you are Nigerian, you are the best. You don’t celebrate even second.”

“That is why when I coached Super Eagles, the first thing I told them was ‘If you are not playing in the first division anywhere in the world, forget Super Eagles’ because the best has to play here,” the 1996 Olympic gold medalist added.

Oliseh also…