Oshoala Scores, Provides Assist As Barca Ladies Claim Big Win Away

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scored and had an assist as Barcelona Ladies thrashed Rayo Vallecano 4-0, in the Spanish women’s top-flight on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Barcelona Ladies have now won all 20 of their league games so far this season.

Oshoala, making her 19th league appearance and on 15 goals, got her side’s second goal on 32 minutes.

She then went on to provide the assist for the third goal in the 54th minute.

Also Read: Simon Disappointed He Can’t Honour Super Eagles Call-Up For AFCON Qualifiers

The last time Barcelona Ladies tasted defeat was in the semi-finals of the Spanish women’s Super Cup in January when they lost to Atletico Madrid on penalties.

Since that defeat they have gone on a run of 12 straight wins.

They currently top the league table on 60 points while Levante who are second have 48 points.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…