Playing For Liverpool Will Always Be My Priority

Taiwo Awoniyi says playing for Liverpool remains his biggest dream despite work permit struggles, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi, who linked up with the Merseyside club in 2013 is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Premier League champions.

The Nigerian has spent time on loan away from the club seven times, but he is determined to fulfil his ambition of playing for the Reds.

“Liverpool will always be the priority for me and I am grateful to everyone at the club. I still don’t have the work permit to play in England,” Awoniyi stated in an interview with Worldsoccer.com.

“But with the new rules in place, and the minutes I have played this season in Germany, no one knows what the future holds regarding the UK work permit.



“If I become eligible to play in the UK, I think I can have a say on what my decision will be. Things have changed remarkably with the new rules and this will certainly…