REVEALED: Why Iwobi Struggled To Settle Down At Everton

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha has revealed why Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi had a tough time settling down in Everton last season.

Iwobi was one of the most promising youngsters at Arsenal during the reign of former coach Arsene Wenger who gave the Nigerian the chance at the Emirates stadium.

The Nigerian international was at Arsenal for 15 years before he made the move to Everton due to lack of active playing time.

However, in a chat with Goal, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner and former Bolton midfielder, stated that it was a difficult decision for Iwobi to make immediately he got a call from Everton.

“I must confess that the move from Arsenal to Everton wasn’t an easy one from him,” Okocha told Goal.

“He wasn’t expecting it, it just happened.

“He got a call that there’s a deal for him and that he must oblige that deal, which wasn’t easy for a young player who has…