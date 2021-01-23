Simy Nwankwo On Target In Crotone’s Home Defeat Vs Bologna

Simy Nwankwo was on target as Crotone squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home against Bologna on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Junior Messais put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute.

Nwankwo doubled the advantage from the spot five minutes before the break.

The 28-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 28 league appearances for his club this season.

Bologna rallied back after the break through goals from Bakary Soumano , Jerry Schouten and Andreas Olsen.

Crotone occupy last position on the table with 15 points from 28 games.

