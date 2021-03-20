Trending On Complete Sports 20.03.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Ex-International Oliseh Set To Launch Autobio – “Audacity To Refuse”

https://www.completesports.com/ex-international-oliseh-set-to-launch-autobio-audacity-to-refuse/

Spurs Fans Call For Mourinho Sack After Europa League Exit

https://www.completesports.com/spurs-fans-can-for-mourinho-sack-after-europa-league-exit/

Update: Real Madrid Draw Liverpool As Bayern Face PSG In Champions League Quarter-finals

https://www.completesports.com/breaking-real-madrid-draw-liverpool-as-bayern-to-psg-in-champions-league-quarter-finals/

Related: Trending On Complete Sports 27.01.2021

REVEALED: Why Iwobi Struggled To Settle Down At Everton – Okocha

https://www.completesports.com/revealed-why-iwobi-struggled-to-settle-down-at-everton-okocha/

Victor Moses, Wife Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy

