Why Mum Won’t Allow Me Face Joshua

Lawrence Okolie has ruled out the possibility of ever facing his manager Anthony Joshua in the ring – because his mum would never let him.

Okolie will take on Krzysztof Glowacki on Saturday (tonight) for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title.

The 28-year-old has the ambition of ruling the heavyweight division in future which could lead to an awkward situation if his manager Joshua is still reigning as the king of the division.

But mum Elizabeth won’t ever allow it to happen having seen how Joshua inspired Okolie to go from McDonald’s worker in 2012 to a Rio Olympian four years later and possibly a world champion tonight.

“I think that would be a conflict of interests,” said the unbeaten Okolie.



Read Also: I Hawked Fufu In Search Of Greener Pastures – Nigerian Born UFC Superstar, Kamaru Usman Reveals

“It’s not really in my plans.

“He’s obviously someone who has been a massive inspiration to my life and boxing.

“My mum, first and foremost, would never accept…