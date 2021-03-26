Dussuyer Banks On Dossou, Pote, Mounie To Wreck Super Eagles

Benin Republic head coach Michel Dussuyer will bank on his trusted trio, Jodel Dossou, Steve Mounie and

Mickaël Poté to help secure a win against Nigeria on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Squirrels face a daunting task when they confront the three time African champions at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo.

Michel Dussuyer’s side are yet to taste defeat in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers since the 2-1 matchday one loss to the Super Eagles in Uyo.

The West Africans occupy second position in Group L with seven points from four games.

Dossou, who plays for French Ligue 2 club Clermont scored the decisive goal in their 1-0 win against Lesotho last November.

Talented forwards; Pote and Mounie can single handedly win a game on their own and Dussuyer will hope the trio show their class against the Super Eagles.

Pote, 36, is the most experienced striker in the…