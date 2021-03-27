Bayern Munich Join Chase For Nigerian Midfielder Olise 

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have joined the chase for Reading’s young Nigerian midfielder Michael Olise, TeamTalk reports.

The Champions League holders have joined the likes of PSG, Lyon, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus for Olise.

Bayern have already secured Royals left-back Omar Richards on a pre-contract, which will see him move to Bavaria on a free transfer. But they are not ready to stop there, with the highly-rated Olise now very much on their radar.

The 19-year-old can move to the continent for a nominal amount of compensation. However, given that he’s regarded as one of the top young midfielders in the country, he should fetch a decent fee.

Olise is a French youth international, who is also still wanted by England, but he is out-of-contract at the Madejski Stadium this summer and has told the club he is not going to sign a new deal.

The teenager spent time with Manchester City…