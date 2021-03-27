Benin Stars Bessan, Koukpo Test Positive To Covid-19

Two Benin Republic players have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The two players are Jacques Bessan and Marcellin Koukpo.

They will play no part in today’s encounter at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo.



Head coach of the team, Michel Dussuyer has however called up Jean Ogouchi and Yannick Aguemon as replacements for the duo

Benin occupy second spot in Group L with seven points from four games.

A win will see the West Africans book a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

By Adeboye Amosu

