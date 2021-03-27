Iwobi Tests Positive For Covid-19, Out Of Benin Clash

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi has tested positive for Coronavirus and will miss today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Benin, reports Completesports.com.

Players and officials of the team took Covid-19 test on their arrival at Cotonou from Lagos on Friday.



Read Also: Benin Stars Bessan, Koukpo Test Positive To Covid-19

IwobI, who was expected to be named in the starting line-up will also miss next Tuesday’s home clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Benin will be without Rodrigue kossi and Jacques Bessan after the duo tested positive for Covid-19.

The encounter billed for the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo will kick-off at 5pm.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…