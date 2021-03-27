Update: Super Eagles Qualify For 2021 AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for next year’s AFCON in Cameroon with two games to spare after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played goalless.

Going into Saturday’s Group L clash in Lesotho, Sierra Leone needed all three points to put pressure on both Nigeria and Benin Republic who are first and second on eight and seven points respectively.

Unfortunately, they could only settle for a goalless which means Lesotho are out while the Leone Stars will hope Benin lose to Nigeria later today to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

The outcome of encounter means the Eagles remaining two games against Benin and Lesotho are now dead rubber games.

The group’s current standing has the Eagles lead on eight points, Benin on seven points, Sierra Leone on four and Lesotho three.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…