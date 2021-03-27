Who Owns Super Eagles – NFF Or Government?

That is a million-Dollar question

When Bill Clinton was President of the USA and he visited Nigeria for the very first time, one of his very first comments was to ask about the great Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Global recognition started from the World Cup hosted by the United States of America in 1994. On that occasion, the Eagles stunned the whole World with exceptional performances until they were stopped by Italy in a match that the country was in full control of until 14 minutes to the end.

Since then, the Super Eagles have become a household name and Nigeria’s most powerful and most recognisable international brand.

But who owns the team and the brand?

The country’s football landscape has changed since that incredible landmark achievement. Thè business of football immediately planted its seeds in the country and, in several ways and instances, Nigerian football and the NFF, in particular, have benefitted from this new cashcow.

Since then revenues from the Eagles…