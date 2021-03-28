Five Talking Points In Benin Vs Nigeria 2021 AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over the Squirrels of Benin in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Porto-Novo may have sealed qualification for the team, however, there are some major highlights that made the game worthwhile.

Completesports Correspondent, Augustine Akhilomen highlights five major talking points of the game.

Denting Benin’s Unbeaten Home Record

The last time Benin lost at home was in 2013, against the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier. No doubt, it was an enviable record to boast of by the West Africans team before it was shattered by the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It took a spirited Super Eagles to ensure that the record was broken with the last gasp winner by Paul Onuachu to seal Nigeria’s qualification to the bi-annual tournament in Cameroon.

Blackout At Super Eagles Training

Prior to Saturday’s victory, Benin thought the only way they could do to disorganize the Super Eagles training…