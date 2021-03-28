Goal Against Benin Will Boost Onuachu’s Confidence

Super Eagles head coach Gernot nsists Paul Onuachu will benefit from his goal against Benin in Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu scored the decisive goal as the Super Eagles beat the Squirrels 1-0 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle to swell their qualification in style.

Read Also: Rohr Thrilled Super Eagles End Benin’s Eight-Year Unbeaten Home Record

The striker has always struggled to replicate his impressive club form for the Super Eagles.

After the match, Rohr was asked how he felt after Onuachu finally scored a goal for him to which the Super Eagles manager replied: “Point of correction, Onuachu did not score for me but rather for himself and for Nigeria.

“I also believe that this goal will help his confidence whenever he is playing for the country.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…