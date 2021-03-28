HAPPENING NOW: Pinnick Hosting Super Eagles

By
Headliners
-
1


Gamezop Banner On Complete Sports 468x60

NFF President Amaju Pinnick is currently hosting the Super Eagles, coaches and back room staff at the Nigerian Breweries Beach House Lagos, to celebrate their win against Benin Republic, qualification for the 2021 AFCON and his appointment into FIFA’s executive council.

Also in attendance is the NFF second Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi and other top officials.

Gamezop Banner On Complete Sports 468x60

Gamezop Banner On Complete Sports 468x60

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com
 Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR