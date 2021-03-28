HAPPENING NOW: Pinnick Hosting Super Eagles

NFF President Amaju Pinnick is currently hosting the Super Eagles, coaches and back room staff at the Nigerian Breweries Beach House Lagos, to celebrate their win against Benin Republic, qualification for the 2021 AFCON and his appointment into FIFA’s executive council.

Also in attendance is the NFF second Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi and other top officials.

