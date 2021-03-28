Iwobi To Undergo Another Covid-19 Test

Alex Iwobi will undergo another Covid-19 test ahead of Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The winger missed Saturday’s 1-0 away win against the Squirrels of Benin Republic after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Everton star, who was earlier named in starting line-up was replaced by Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru.

Completesports.com learnt from a reliable source that the Nigeria Football Federation will not accept the result until another confirmation in Lagos.

Iwobi, who is currently now in isolation is expected to undergo the test on Monday.

The 24–year-old has scored three goals in four appearances for the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

By Adeboye Amosu

